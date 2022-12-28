The University of Qatar recently announced that the room in which Argentina star Lionel Messi stayed would be turned into a small museum. This announcement was made after Qatar University posted a series of photos of the rooms where the Argentine National Team stayed during the FIFA World Cup 2022 and, in the last post, announced that room B201, used by the Argentine captain, will become a museum. It is still unclear if the museum will operate from the same complex or will be moved elsewhere on the campus. Take a look at Messi’s room here. Messi’s Photos Holding FIFA World Cup Final Trophy on Insta Surpasses Bella Poarch’s TikTok Video and Becomes Most Liked Post of Any Social Media Platform (View Post).

Check Out the Room Here

The room which Lionel Messi was staying in at the University of Qatar during the World Cup will become a small museum. Via @Benayadachraf. 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/Wfe8fMelXo — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) December 27, 2022

View More Pictures Here

Qatar University announces that it will transfer the room where Argentinian player Lionel Messi stayed in during the Qatar World Cup into a small museum pic.twitter.com/pjPol98FIn — Rafi Ahmed 🇧🇩 (@rafi_ahmed0) December 27, 2022

