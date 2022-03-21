Recently a Canadian fisherman named Yves Bisson caught one of the most astounding creatures from the water world. Yves found a huge 10.5-feet-long sturgeon, which is dubbed as the 'living dinosaur'. Yves Bisson is an expert on the sturgeon fish that live in Canada’s Fraser River. The video shared by him on Twitter has already gained more than 12k views so far. Japanese Puffer Fish's Underwater Love Circle To Attract Females Will Make Men Take Note On Wooing Their Partners, Watch Video.

Watch The Video:

250 kg sturgeon caught in Canada The giant was captured in British Columbia, measured, RFID-tagged, and released. According to experts, the fish is over 100 years old pic.twitter.com/S8JrANxMM9 — rajiv (@rajbindas86) March 18, 2022

