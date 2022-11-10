A lucky factory worker in Dortmund, Germany, won a lottery of €9,927,511,60, roughly Rs. 81 crores, on 24 September. The man Kursat Yildirim splashed out luxurious cars, watches and a local pub. The 41-year-old man now wants to spend the jackpot money with his better half, who is under a search process. The son of hard-working Turkish immigrants is currently looking for a wife to share the cash with. According to the media reports, to help the lottery winner find his life mate, a German tabloid has set up an email address for potential partners. Kerala Man Wins Whopping Rs 70 Lakh Lottery Prize Three Hours After Bank Serves Him Attachment Notice.

Here's The News:

Kursat Yildirim, who went to Germany at the age of 12 from Geycek village in Mucur district of Kirsehir and started his career as an apprentice in a repairman, continued his career as a crane operatorin an iron and steel factory, and his life changedhttps://t.co/7HXGUyIWTv — Türkiye News (@turkiyenewsen) November 7, 2022

