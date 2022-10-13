Kerala, October 13: There's a phrase that reads “when god gives you, he breaks the roof and gives." A similar incident happened with a Kerala man when he won the lottery, nearly three hours after a bank slapped him with an attachment notice. As per the report published by Onmanorama, Pookunju, a 40-year-old man won a lottery prize of Rs 70 lakh almost three hours after the notice by the bank.

As per the reports, Pookunju earns a living by selling fish in the northern Mynagappally area on his scooter and was facing severe financial hardships. He had taken a loan of Rs 9 lakh from the bank for the construction of his house. Man From Kerala's Kozhikode Wins Whopping Rs 39 Crore Lottery in UAE

On Wednesday, Pookunju was given an attachment notice by the bank after he failed to pay the loan on time and was marked as a defaulter by the bank. As per the reports, he was to pay Rs 12 lakh including the interest on his loan of Rs 9 lakh. With no means to pay, he was worried about losing his house and becoming homeless. Nashik: Lured by 'Online Lottery', Man Loses Rs 10 Lakh, Files Fake Fraud Case with Police

With looming tension on his head, Pookunju's luck changed by the afternoon. He won the lottery on the ticket which he had purchased last minute. The lucky lottery ticket turned out to be really lucky for Pookunju.

