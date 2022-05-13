The aquatic bird grebes engage in a manoeuvre called rushing, where they run along the surface of the water with a speed of up to 20 metres side-by-side. This is a wow-worthy moment that is a part of their intricate relationship. A viral clip from Twitter shows a pair of Western grebes tiptoeing on the surface of a lake before they dive into it and disappear. The caption of the video which has gained several surprising reactions from the netizens reads, "Love is such a thing... You can even walk on water!". Peacock Escapes From Franklin Park Zoo in Boston During Lockdown, Police Officer Plays Mating Call on Phone to Capture it (See Pictures).

Watch The Viral Video, Right Here:

Love is such a thing... You can even walk on water! ❤️😂😂pic.twitter.com/2TjBDU51MB — Figen (@TheFigen) May 11, 2022

