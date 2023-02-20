A video of a bizarre incident in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district is making rounds on the Internet. Recently, a qazi initially refused to perform the Nikah of a Muslim couple because the groom played music during the marriage celebrations. The qazi blatantly refused to perform the Nikah, and the entire process was stopped for hours. After waiting for over four hours, the Nikah was performed. Two years ago, the local community heads in the area decided upon a simple and less noisy wedding, which is why the qazi was infuriated about not following the guidelines set by the society heads. Madhya Pradesh: Man Gets Married in Hospital To Fulfil His Ailing Father’s Last Wish in Betul.

Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur Wedding: Music Made All The Noise

