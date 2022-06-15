In a shocking video that has gone viral on social media, a babysitter can be seen beating and torturing a two-year-old child in Madhya Pradesh. According to reports, the incident took place in Jabalpur when the child's parents were not at home. The babysitter identified as Rajni Chaudhry (30) was arrested after a police complaint was filed by the child's parents.

Check tweet:

Caught On Camera: Babysitter Beats, Tortures 2-Year-Old In Madhya Pradesh https://t.co/CV09ZDWaFA pic.twitter.com/T0Dj8YE6lh — NDTV (@ndtv) June 15, 2022

