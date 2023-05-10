In a heartwarming incident that took place in Maharashtra's Pune, a father gifted his daughter a bullet bike on her wedding day. Pictures and videos of the bride riding the bullet have gone viral on social media. The incident is said to have taken place at Sanswadi in Shirur taluk of Pune. The 1-minute 22-second video clip which has now gone viral on social media also shows the bride making her to-be husband and groom sit on the bike as the two enter the wedding hall on the new two-wheeler. The incident took place during the marriage ceremony between two families identified as Shitole and Dhumal. Most Stylist or Most Ridiculous Bride-Groom Entry at a Wedding Reception? Video of Couple Flying and Landing on Bird Cage Goes Viral.

Father Gifts Daughter Bullet on Wedding Day

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)