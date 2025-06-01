Indian YouTuber Malik SD Khan, known online as Malik Swashbuckler, has reportedly been detained by Turkish authorities after widespread outrage over his derogatory and sexually explicit remarks targeting Turkish women. In a series of now-deleted videos, Malik used offensive language in Hindi—believing locals wouldn’t understand—while objectifying women and making rape threats. In one disturbing clip, he referred to a woman as “maal” and in another, asked viewers if he should assault his Turkish guide. Turkish social media users flagged his videos, sparking public backlash. He also stirred tensions by demanding the Indian flag be displayed in a Turkish store and insulting the shopkeeper. Though his YouTube and Instagram accounts have been taken down, clips continue to circulate. While Turkish police have not issued an official statement, Turkiye Today reports he was taken into custody last week. Turkish Company Gulermak Working on Kanpur Metro Flees With INR 80 Crore Unpaid Dues of 53 Contractors, Delays Payments Following Anti-Turkey Protests in India.

Malik Swashbuckler Allegedly Arrested

Turkish cops have nicked an Indian tourist after he posted offensive videos about Turkey on his YouTube channel, Malik Swashbuckler. He was caught slagging off Turkish women in Hindi, thinking they wouldn’t understand. The videos kicked off a storm online, which got him arrested. pic.twitter.com/jejqwIOi8L — Julia Kendrick (@JuKrick) May 31, 2025

