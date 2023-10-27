A video doing the internet rounds shows a man at a dining table in a restaurant drinking melted butter. The man is seen asking the waitress about the kind of soup which was served to him. The waitress then clarified to him that it was melted butter for the lobsters which he confused for soup. The man still goes on to take another sip of the melted butter after the hilarious revelation. "Let me get a side cholesterol.. lol [sic]," a user commented on the viral video. "I really can’t blame him. Melted butter makes great soup [sic]," another user commented on the funny video. Windsurfer Gets Body-Slammed by Humpback Whale in Australia, Horrifying Clip Surface Online (Watch).

Watch the Viral Video Here:

