A video doing the internet rounds shows an Australian surfer getting body-slammed by a humpback whale, which then dragged him underwater by his leash. The incident occurred at around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday while he was windsurfing off Sydney’s northern beaches. "It came down, landed straight on me," the 55-year-old surfer Jason Breen told 9News of the incident. Jason Breen was shredding the waves when he was struck by the juvenile humpback whale. The horrifying footage was captured by Breen’s Go-Pro camera which shows him cruising along the water. Longest No-Hands Motorcycle Wheelie is 918.24 Metres, Guinness World Record Held by Swedish Man Elliot Gröndahl (Watch Video).

Here's the Video of the Humpback Whale:

