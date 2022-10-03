Humans should know the limit to showing love to animals, especially to venomous critters. A man from Karnataka tried to kiss a cobra who was rescued by him in a viral video and instead got bitten by the deadly serpent on his lips. As seen in the clip, the snake turned his head, bite the person on the lips, and slithered away from his grasp. As per reports, the man identified as a resident of Bhadravathi in the Shivamogga district miraculously survived the snakebite. Assam: Man Dies of Snakebite While Showing Off His King Cobra Catch in Cachar, Watch Video.

Watch Viral Clip:

A reptile expert who went to kiss a cobra and got bitten on the lip.. He tried to kiss the snake after rescuing it. #Kiss #Cobra #CobraBite #Viral pic.twitter.com/Khbfc2vK3W — AH Siddiqui (@anwar0262) October 1, 2022

