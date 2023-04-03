King Charles II on his trip to Germany faced a rather awkward situation when one of the man gathered among the crowd offered him a crown, and that too from the popular Burger King outlet. A video of the moment has quickly gained attention online as a man offers King Charles a paper crown to which the King politely refuses. The royal fan said, “This is for you, if you want it.” King Charles politely refused and said, “I am alright.” Viral Video: Man Throws Eggs at King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla in Northern England, Detained.

Man Offers ‘Burger King’ Crown to King Charles in Germany

👑!@burgerKing Charles! Al rey Carlos se le ofreció una corona de papel, en el primer compromiso oficial de Estado a Alemania hoy. En la Puerta de Brandenburgo se encontró con varios simpatizantes que llevaban coronas de 'Burger King' quienes se la ofrecieron al rey pic.twitter.com/MJsaPU0HsV — ıllıllı Marisa Cariolo ıllıllı (@cariolisima) March 29, 2023

