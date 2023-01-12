Shocking footage of a Manchester police officer is surfacing on social media platforms. The video appears to show the moment a Charlton fan is punched by a police officer outside Old Trafford. The man is seen approaching three police officers in the car park moments after Manchester United won in a dominating 3-0 performance against Charlton around 10 pm on Tuesday night. He was thrown to the ground and was apparently unconscious before three police officers arrested another man. Mumbai Police Save Man Drowning at Marine Drive, Watch Video.

Watch the Shocking Video of Police Pushing a Football Fan

Is this really acceptable by Manchester Police pic.twitter.com/Ww9kywXvf4 — maxine (@doily71) January 10, 2023

