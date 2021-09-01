The Sinhala song 'Manike Mage Hithe' has gone viral in no time. The song has garnered over 70 million views on YouTube. It has been sung by young Sri Lankan singers Yohani and Satheeshan. Several people have made cover song videos of 'Manike Mage Hithe'; however, Rangi Fernando's cover dance video on the viral track will blow your mind.

Watch Rangi Fernando's Dance Cover Video on Manike Mage Hithe

If you don't know the meaning of 'Manike Mage Hithe' then you must know that the song is now available with English subtitles. However, check Out The Original Track Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)