Google Doodle is celebrating the 80th birthday of Mexican chemist Dr Mario Molina. Molina was one of the first to discover that chlorofluorocarbons were breaking down the ozone and causing ultraviolet radiation to reach Earth’s surface. Dr Mario Molina was a co-recipient of the 1995 Nobel Prize in Chemistry. International Women’s Day 2023 Google Doodle: Search Giant Illustrates Various Ways Women Support Each Other

Google Celebrates 80th Birthday of Mario Molina

Google Doodle celebrates the birthday of Mexican chemist Mario Molina. Image credit: Google pic.twitter.com/jPFb5bgA1o — Nur Mohammad Manik (@NurMohammadMan5) March 19, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)