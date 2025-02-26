Mark Zuckerberg-run Meta has reportedly been in discussions to build a new data centre campus dedicated to artificial intelligence (AI) projects. As per a report of The Information, Meta is in discussions regarding an AI data centre project that could potentially cost around USD 200 billion. The company is said to be considering locations in Louisiana, Wyoming, and Texas, and senior leaders having visited potential sites this month. As per multiple reports, a Meta spokesperson has reportedly denied these claims, stating that the company's data centre plans and capital expenditures have already been disclosed, and any additional information is “speculation”. Meta To Hire More Engineers and Product Specialists for AI Roles in India, Expand Its Operations in Country.

Meta Considering USD 200 Billion AI Data Centre Project

BREAKING: Reports that Meta is considering a $200 billion AI data center project — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) February 26, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)