In northern India, tomato prices have risen sharply, which has reduced consumer demand. McDonald's in Delhi has issued an announcement indicating that due to quality concerns emerging in procuring tomatoes, it would not be able to provide its items with tomatoes as a result of the increase in tomato costs. A notice put at the McDonald's locations in Connaught Plaza said that the company had discontinued including tomatoes in a variety of products because it was unable to source high-quality tomatoes. A user on Twitter posted the picture of the notice with the caption, "Even Mcdonalds cannot afford tomatoes now!. [sic]" Tomatoes Now Going at Rs 250 Per Kg in Gangotri Dham, Rs 180 to 200 Per Kg in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi.

McDonald's Notice Regarding Tomatoes:

🚨Mcdonalds,Delhi put up this notice! Even Mcdonalds cannot afford tomatoes now!😂😂 pic.twitter.com/cn1LkoQruf — Aditya Shah (@AdityaD_Shah) July 7, 2023

