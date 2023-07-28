The world is not the same for everyone, especially in times of price rises. While rich people try to share the pain of inflation or cash problem in general by tweeting about it from their yacht while vacationing somewhere in Greece, it is the middle and lower class that feels the burn most. Amid the tomato price hike, a vegetable vendor in Delhi broke down in front of the camera while sharing his ordeal with a media person. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. He can be heard saying that due to the price rise, nobody is buying tomatoes, leading to loss and hence unable to make ends meet. When the media person asked him, why don't you sell other veggies along with tomatoes, the vendor said he did not have that much money. The video is enough to identify the gap between the classes. If You Stop Eating Tomatoes, Prices Will Come Down': Uttar Pradesh Minister Pratibha Shukla’s Statement on Tomato Price Rise Sparks Controversy.

Rahul Gandhi Shares Video

देश को दो वर्गों में बांटा जा रहा है! एक तरफ सत्ता संरक्षित ताकतवर लोग हैं जिनके इशारों पर देश की नीतियां बन रही हैं। और दूसरी तरफ है आम हिंदुस्तानी, जिसकी पहुंच से सब्ज़ी जैसी बुनियादी चीज़ भी दूर होती जा रही है। हमें अमीर-गरीब के बीच बढ़ती इस खाई को भर, इन आंसुओं को पोंछना… pic.twitter.com/zvJb0lZyyi — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 28, 2023

'Itne Paise Nahi hai'

'इतना पैसा नहीं है' डेढ़ मिनट का ये वीडियो आपको डिस्टर्ब कर सकता है. सोचिए, एक आम आदमी की जिंदगी में क्या चल रहा है और आपकी टीवी पर खबरों में क्या चल रहा है.pic.twitter.com/EVVmEylYnq — Swati Mishra (@swati_mishr) July 28, 2023

It's Not Same for Everyone

This vegetable vendor trying to hide his teary eyes in the face of overwhelming adversity is the reality of middle and lower class struggling to make ends meet. pic.twitter.com/SKtKUgQIMs — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) July 28, 2023

