Itanagar, October 19: A video of Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma singing a rock number for a band in Itanagar is going viral on social media. The viral video shows Conrad Sangma belting out "Summer of 69" in Itanagar. His performance was received well by many.

Where else you find a chief minister belt out a rock number, only in the #northeast Here is ⁦⁦@SangmaConrad⁩ belting out Summer of 69 on a nippy evening in Itanagar #NERocks pic.twitter.com/Pygp7I6LVj — Sangeeta Barooah Pisharoty (@sangbarooahpish) October 18, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)