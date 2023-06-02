The epic meme legends Bad Luck Brian and Doge meeting in real life is sending the internet to the moon. Kyle Craven is the face behind the ‘Bad Luck Brian’ meme, and Kabosu is the dog behind the ‘Doge’ meme. Kyle was in Japan in May when he met Atsuko Sato, the owner of the famed dog, which resulted in this meme collaboration. They also posed for pictures that went viral on social media. RCB Funny Memes and Jokes Go Viral After Royal Challengers Bangalore Suffer Defeat to Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023.

See the Viral Pic of 'Doge' and 'Bad Luck Brian':

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bad Luck Brian (@solidbadluck)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)