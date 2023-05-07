Royal Challengers Bangalore, who found some momentum in their last match, squandered a golden opportunity to break into the top four with a loss to Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday, May 6. The Faf du Plessis-led side were handed a seven-wicket defeat by a dominant Delhi Capitals outfit, who were easily the better side in this match. After RCB's loss, netizens took to social media to flood them with memes and jokes, which have gone viral. Check out some of them below. Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly Handshake Video Goes Viral After DC vs RCB IPL 2023 Match, Watch!.

The 'Welcome' Meme!

Dada team has shown Virat Kohli's RCB it's place #DCvRCB pic.twitter.com/Ukbvh5EyPg — Ctrl C Ctrl Memes (@Ctrlmemes_) May 6, 2023

RCB Fans Right Now

Today my situation was like that Pak meme legend after every misfield and drop catch by RCB players. 🤷‍♂️ #RCBvsDC #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/jttYu5LIZQ — Dharmesh Nayak (@mr_irritator) May 6, 2023

RCB is Back

Rubbing Salt on Injuries

Phil Salt Took RCB's Bowling Apart

Let the Calculations Begin!

