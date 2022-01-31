Ex-pornstar Mia Khalifa boasts of a dank sense of humour, something she keeps exhibiting every now and then. The 28-year-old OnlyFans star shared a funny meme to comfort her fans worldwide after her official Facebook page left them concerned. Mia Khalifa’s Facebook account with over 4.2 million followers has turned into a memorial page of sorts with no display picture and the word ‘remembering’ being added to her profile name. This act naturally left Mia Khalifa fans confused. Nevertheless, the former XXX actress took to the micro-blogging platform Twitter to share a hilarious meme to laugh off death hoax rumours.

Mia Khalifa Facebook Page That Started It All

Official Facebook Page of Mia Khalifa (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Mia Khalifa Being Mia Khalifa

