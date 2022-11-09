In a frightening incident, a monkey was severely stuck in front of a speeding motorbike. The video was shared on Twitter on 8 November and has become viral on the internet. The footage is reportedly from Uttar Pradesh's Badosarai, where the animal was trying to cross a road and got caught in the vehicle's wheel. As per reports, the bike driver promptly pulled the brakes in time to save the animal's life. Leopard Gets Stuck Under Bonnet of a Car After Being Hit By the Vehicle on Highway; Watch Viral Video.

