A heart-wrenching video shows a leopard struggling beneath a car's bonnet after being hit by the vehicle on a highway. The clip surfaced on Twitter. The wild cat was being dragged by the vehicle for a second as it tried to get free from the bonnet. Since being shared, the video has taken the internet by storm. Some netizens even pointed out that the beast got bruised. Leopard Attack Foiled in Mumbai: Woman Fights Off Big Cat With Walking Stick in Aarey Colony, Watch Video.

Watch The Video:

This is what we are doing to our wildlife. It's a simple case of bad planning. More importantly we are building unsafe roads for citizens. @OfficeOfNG @MORTHIndia @MORTHRoadSafety @nitin_gadkari @RoadkillsIndia Warning: Gruesome video...source social media#roadkills pic.twitter.com/dwls5tdzp8 — Milind Pariwakam 🇮🇳 (@MilindPariwakam) June 20, 2022

