A 42-year-old UK fisherman caught an elusive marine creature that may break the world record. The angler Andy Hackett found a massive orange colour goldfish that weighed nearly 67 pounds. The monster-sized carp may potentially be the world's largest. The fish was nicknamed "The Carrot" due to its orangish hue. It landed at Bluewater Lakes in Champagne, France. According to the news reports, the lucky fisherman from Kidderminster in Worcestershire spent 25 minutes bringing the fish in. Spider Attacks and Drags Big Pet Goldfish Out of Its Pond, Owner Left Horrified! (View Pic).

Sheer Luck!

