Canadian wildlife enthusiasts Derek Keith Burgoyne captured a "once-in-a-lifetime" moment on a drone camera. The now-viral video shows a moose shedding off its two antlers in a forest in Canada. The man who captured the mind-blowing footage called it the "lottery when it comes to filming wildlife." The video is shot from above, and the animal is seen running away from the scene after dropping its antlers. Too Cute! Rare White Hog Deer Caught on Camera At Kohora Region of Kaziranga National Park (WATCH VIDEO).

Watch The Incredible Shot Here:

