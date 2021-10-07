Mumbai, October 7: Ndakasi, the mountain gorilla who featured in viral selfie with a park ranger, passed away last week aged 14 at the Virunga National Park. Ndakasi died "in the arms" of the ranger who had rescued her as an infant. "It is with heartfelt sadness that Virunga announces the death of beloved orphaned mountain gorilla, Ndakasi," the Virunga National Park said in a statement.

It is with heartfelt sadness that Virunga announces the death of beloved orphaned mountain gorilla, Ndakasi. C’est avec une profonde tristese que Virunga annonce le décès du gorille de montagne orpheliné Ndakasi.https://t.co/GdkJbhWESz pic.twitter.com/bsCKdEq8tB — Virunga NationalPark (@gorillacd) October 5, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)