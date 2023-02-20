Mumbai Police took to Instagram and shared a viral video of Virat Kohli to promote helmet for pillion riders. In the video, Virat Kohli can be seen having serious conversation with coach Rahul Dravid, and his face lights up in between the conversation after his food arrives. Mumbai Police shared the same video from India vs Australia Test Match and said that "our joy knows no bounds when we see pillion riders wear their helmet." Mumbai Police Give Boss Response to Comedian Atul Khatri After He Shares Photo of T-Shirt With Seat Belt Printed on It, Say ‘Your Safety Is Never a Joke’.

Mumbai Police Shares Virat Kohli's Video

