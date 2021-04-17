Mumbai Police Shares X-Men 'Perfection' Meme To Remind Citizens to Wear Masks Properly

Of all the 'per-mutations' and combinations- there remains only one that can protect you. Wear your masks properly!#TakingOnCorona#XMenWearMasksRight pic.twitter.com/nJfY8ictku — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 17, 2021

