Amol Yashwant Kamble, known as Mumbai Police's Dancing Cop, has won the hearts of fans and followers with his recent 'Jhukega Nahi Saala' video. Recreating the famous dialogue and style from Allu Arjun's film Pushpa: The Rise, the social media sensation could be seen bringing in a meme-like version by using a funny altered dub voice. The video, now viral on Instagram, shows Amol Kamble and fellow police Ajit Dhage. While the influencer wears sunglasses similar to Pushpa aka Pushparaj and carries the charm, the back-seated cop Dhage enjoys the Instagram reel in making.

Watch Viral Video Here:

