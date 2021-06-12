Mumbai has been receiving heavy rainfall for the last few days as the Southwest monsoon made a landfall. On Saturday, heavy rains, strong winds, and thunderstorms have lashed out Mumbai leading to waterlogging in several parts of the city. Now, a Twitter user has shared a breathtaking picture of lightning striking an old boat on the beach of Khar, Mumbai. In the caption, the user has mentioned that his daughter took the photo of the lightning. Take a look at the picture here:

Daughter took a chance photo of a lighting strike on the beach in Khar. Lighting hit an old boat. Be careful. #MumbaiMonsoon pic.twitter.com/rfiW6YCKQ0 — Rahul Puri (@rahulpuri) June 12, 2021

