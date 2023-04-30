As heavy rainfall and thunderstorm continued to lash several parts of the city, netizens took to social media to share pictures and videos of unseasonal showers in the month of April in Mumbai. While the rains brought the rising temperatures down, it also sparked a meme fest as citizens flooded Twitter with funny jokes and memes on #MumbaiRains. Don't believe us, have a look. Mumbai Rains Today! Heavy Rainfall and Thunderstorm Lash Parts of City, Mumbaikars Share Pics and Videos of Unseasonal Downpour in April.

Rain in April

"Maine Soch Rahi Hu Ab So Jau Jada Acchi Niad Aayegi"

Almost Like Mumbai Rains During Peak Monsoon

We Agree

I Don't Think Mumbai Is Ready for Rain

We Doub't

#MumbaiRains

Mumbai Rains Again?

After raining in March and April

