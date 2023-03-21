Mumbai rains have become a reason for laughing for many in the city. Netizens are not only confused by the unseasonal rains but also find it quite funny. People in Mumbai were not expecting a sky full of clouds and unseasonal rains. According to IMD Mumbai, isolated areas in Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad districts are expected to see light rains, thunderstorms, and lightning, from 30 kmph to 40 kmph. Mumbai Rains in March 2023 Videos & Photos: Unseasonal Rainfall Continues to Take Netizens by Surprise!

Waking Up To This

#MumbaiRains Me after getting up from bed n saw heavy rains.. pic.twitter.com/RLQGrk5JCt — Vaibhav (@vrushv14) March 21, 2023

Mumbai Rains And Roads

Unexpect Mumbai Rains

#MumbaiRains when you wake up in morning assuming bright sunny day Le mumbai rains- pic.twitter.com/fvGlsbo8i9 — Pradnesh Sawal (@PradneshSawal) March 21, 2023

#Mumbai Rains Is More Reliable

#MumbaiRains Le Mumbaikar running towards Twitter to get Mumbai rain updates... pic.twitter.com/jfIQkDvnmo — Vaibhav (@vrushv14) March 21, 2023

Who Else Is Missing Summers?

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)