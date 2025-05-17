On May 17, 2025, Mumbaikars woke up to a pleasant surprise as unseasonal rains swept across the city. The early Saturday morning Mumbai rains mark an early and refreshing beginning to the much-awaited and famous Mumbai monsoon. X (formerly Twitter) was flooded with stunning photos and videos capturing the city’s first showers of the season. Netizens across Mumbai city enthusiastically shared their experiences online, welcoming the rains with funny messages and picturesque snapshots. The unexpected Mumbai rains not only offered relief from the heat but also painted the city in a romantic monsoon hue, delighting both locals and weather watchers alike. Mumbai Rains Videos: Heavy Showers Lash City, Bring Relief from Humidity; IMD Predicts More Rainfall in Its Weather Forecast for Today.
Rainy Saturday in Mumbai
Raining in Mumbai #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/4YaATNiSmA
— Nimish Malde (@MaldeNimish) May 17, 2025
Mumbaikars Welcome Monsoon
Rainy morning for MUMBAI | 7:30 AM⚡⛈️
Heavy passing rain showers to start in Dadar & South Mumbai for the next half hour, if rain bands sustain Navi Mumbai may also get rain soon. Stay tuned for live updates #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/oC9B1USiYF
— Mumbai Rains (@rushikesh_agre_) May 17, 2025
Beautiful Rain Pics Shared
Woke up to a wet Mumbai! Waiting for the rains.... pic.twitter.com/s56RWTzwkX
— Neeta Kolhatkar (@neetakolhatkar) May 17, 2025
Joyful Monsoon Messages
Surprise surprise 😍
. Raining heavy in Mumbai today morning#MumbaiRains#Mumbai pic.twitter.com/zHu49VoCsu
— Dakshta P (@dakshta_p) May 17, 2025
First Showers Delight City
Mumbai Rains😍#mumbairains pic.twitter.com/wmJiJMoGhm
— Shlok Gupta (@ShlokGu19293477) May 17, 2025
Mumbai Wakes Up to Rain
Mumbai Ki Baarish in MAY🤪 #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/ytSaaQAXhL
— Pratik Gaikwad (@pratikg1111) May 17, 2025
