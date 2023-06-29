Mumbai is experiencing heavy monsoon showers. India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for rainfall in Mumbai & Thane districts till June 29. Netizens on Twitter have shared photos and videos of the heavy rains. While some are enjoying the rains, others are stuck in traffic. Check pictures and videos of Mumbai rains shared by Twitterati. The weather is cool and breezy with the arrival of the Monsoon season. Mumbai Rains 2023 Photos, Videos and #MumbaiRains Tweets Go Viral After Maximum City Finally Witnesses Pre-Monsoon Downpour.

Mumbai Weather:

#MumbaiRains:

#MumbaiRains Photos:

#MumbaiRains Videos:

Mumbai Monsoon:

Heavy rains,, this is on Vashi highway bridge towards Mumbai, but traffic moves slowly with beepers. @RoadsOfMumbai @mumbaitraffic #navimumbai pic.twitter.com/02tQsflTLp — ConnectSree (@connect_sree) June 29, 2023

Mumbai Monsoon 2023:

Torrential rain with a very strong wind. Though a treat to watch from a 41st Floor, it must be creating chaos on the ground.#rain#rainyseason#MumbaiRains#lifeisbeautiful pic.twitter.com/DIFpew9vuR — Prakash Chandra Baror (@p_baror) June 29, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)