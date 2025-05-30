Muskan Karia, best known for her snack reviews and viral catchphrase, “I bet you didn’t know this,” has now hopped on to the Vishal mega mart security guard job meme trend. But with her usual cringe twist. Despite facing controversy for gatecrashing weddings in early 2025, Muskan remains a prominent social media personality. In her latest Instagram reel, she reviews Kinder Joy chocolate eggs with her sexual innuendos and soon went viral, garnering over 9.8 million views at the time of writing. The internet users flooded the comment section with hilarious reactions. Whether you like her or not, we bet you can’t ignore her, considering she is pretty much on everyone’s feed. Muskan Karia Monthly Income Is More Than 20 Lakh Rupees? ‘I Bet You Didn’t Know This Girl’ Earnings From ‘Exclusive Content Instagram Subscription’ Get Reddit, YouTube Talking!

Muskan Karia Hops On Vishal Mega Mart Security Guard Job Meme Trend

This Is How the Internet Reacted!

