On Thursday, 3 November, a mysterious blue ribbon of light swarmed the skies over Abisko, a small village in the heart of Swedish Lapland. The unusual bluish-green display of light perplexed the skywatchers. Reportedly, the usual green aurora was moving around it, and as per experts, the strange phenomenon could have been caused by the test-firing of Russian ballistic missiles. An identical spectacle was observed in the skies above Arctic Circle in October 2017. Rare Pink Auroras Spotted In Norway After Solar Storm Slams Into Earth’s Atmosphere; Pictures Showing The Dazzling Display of Lights Go Viral.

Check Out The Tweet:

Mysterious blue 'aurora' spotted over Lapland is 'unlike anything ever seen' https://t.co/oqN9CH9JVh — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) November 8, 2022

