A disturbing video has emerged online that claims to show a woman of foreign nationality thrashing staff members of a 5-star hotel in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Journalist, documentary filmmaker, and activist Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj too shared the video, writing, “Entire staff of a 5-star hotel repeatedly assaulted by this woman in Jaipur who took off her entire clothes and kept shouting on them totally naked. She's beaten up even the female staff. Will Jaipur police arrest her.” She has tagged Jaipur Police in her tweet. The viral clip has blurred the aggressor in the incident as the woman is fully naked. However, you can see her movement and aggressive behaviour as she is seen thrashing staff in the hotel lobby. Apart from throwing violent punches at a male staff, the naked foreign woman is also caught on camera pulling a female hotel employee’s hair and attacking her viciously.

Watch Video of Naked Foreign Woman Attacking Hotel Staff in Jaipur:

Viral Video from a 5 Star Hotel in Jaipur, Rajasthan. African WOMAN getting naked and fighting with the hotel staff!! pic.twitter.com/a5Hhu2w9qH — Barkha Trehan 🇮🇳 / बरखा त्रेहन (@barkhatrehan16) December 17, 2022

Activist Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj's Tweet on The Disturbing Incident

Entire staff of a 5 star hotel assaulted repeatedly by this woman in Jaipur who took off her entire clothes and kept shouting on them totally naked. She's beaten up even the female staff. Will Jaipur police arrest her @jaipur_police https://t.co/CuV6OhIBJW — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) December 16, 2022

