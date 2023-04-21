A Russian Instagram influencer who uploaded nude pictures of herself in front of a 700-year-old sacred tree has been deported from Bali, according to the reports. Notably, Balinese communities were irked with Luiza Kosykh, 40, after she posted the controversial pictures via her Instagram handle. In the pics, she posed in front of the sacred Kayu Putih (weeping paperbark) tree at Bali's Tabanan temple. Russian Yoga Influencer, Alina Fazleeva Poses Naked Under Sacred 700-Year-Old Weeping Tree in Bali; Upsets Netizens, Faces Possible Prison Time.

Luiza Kosykh Poses Naked In Front of Sacred Tree in Bali

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ni Luh Putu Ary Pertami Djelantik (@niluhdjelantik)

