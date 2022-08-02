There is a National Ex-Girlfriend Day and it takes place annually on August 2 in the United States. Interestingly, it takes place a day after National Girlfriends Day dedicated to female friendships and gal pals. While the origin of the National Ex-Girlfriend Day celebration remains a mystery, it always leaves netizens quite surprised by its existence. This National Ex-Girlfriend Day 2022, here's how Twitterati are celebrating it! From funny memes to dank tweets, you have all kinds of reactions. Happy Ex-Girlfriend Day 2022! Wishes, Funny Messages, Greetings, Quotes, Images and Status Take Over Twitter.

Holly Smokes!

imagine ur boyfriend posting a picture of u in this day and captioned it “happy national ex-girlfriend day!” as a way to break up with you😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/CueucjVIFM — sanrai ☽ LTWT MANILA || tr. 8 & 11 are mine (@iLouvrryMyStans) August 1, 2022

It Totally Is

today is really ex girlfriend’s day wow 😭 — Avri🧸 (@avriellablakeee) August 2, 2022

Self-Goal

me waking up on august 2nd to celebrate National Ex-Girlfriend day pic.twitter.com/XUHGoxnXPH — alissa (@alissaschef) August 2, 2022

Hmm Ok. Bye.

Happy Ex girlfriend's day🐍 — KiRunnnnn (@kiran_speaks) August 2, 2022

Damnn

Oh wow it’s national ex girlfriend day today 🐸☕️ — OBI 🖤 (@obi_yourz) August 2, 2022

Guess So

the one day of the year where it’s acceptable to text your ex girlfriend — ♓︎ Chloe (@Chloglenn) August 2, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)