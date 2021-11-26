Every November 26th, India celebrates National Milk Day marking Dr. Verghese Kurien’s birthday. Dr. Kurien, also known as “The Milkman of India”, came up with the White Revolution in India. Verghese Kurien’s contribution made the country the largest milk producer in the world. Amul marked the 100th birth anniversary today with a signature cartoon caricature featuring the Amul girl, Dr. Kurien, and a glass of milk. The caption read, "Amul Topical: Celebrating the 100th birth anniversary of the Milkman of India!" Hashtags included, "100 Years of Dr. Kurien", "Desh ka Doodhwala", "National Milk Day" and "Milkman of India". Amul Releases Topical Ad on COVID-19 Vaccine Roll Out in Country, Says 'India Becomes a VacciNation!'

Amul Pays Tribute To "Milkman Of India":

