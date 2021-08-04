National White Wine Day is observed on August 4 every year in the United States of America. As the name suggests, the day is dedicated to the versatile beverage and encourages people to celebrate it with a glass of white wine. People are flaunting their love for the white wine and the special day by sharing lovely greetings, funny memes, messages, quotes and images to mark National White Wine Day 2021! List of Food Days in August This Year!

Cheers to National White Wine Day!

Cheers to National White Wine Day! pic.twitter.com/uAJLOtFt3l — Thorinox (@ThorinoxCanada) August 3, 2021

Betty Is Always Right

Wrong color wine, but we agree with Betty. Happy National White Wine Day! pic.twitter.com/qALuzia7xO — Warwick Publishing (@WarwickPubCo) August 3, 2021

Do You Agree With Him

Trivia Time

National White Wine Day (as if I needed an excuse 😂) - Some people suffer from a phobia of wine - oenophobia - Champagne was invented by a French monk, Dom Perignon - It takes about 75 grapes to make a glass of wine - Chardonnay is the most popular white wine in the world pic.twitter.com/bkhBEzpk7d — Anita Noon - Step By Step Marketing (@anita_noon) August 4, 2021

Love it

Sight to Behold

HAHHAAHHA

It’s #NationalWhiteWineDay and we challenge you to name a better pairing than the one below👀 pic.twitter.com/lSNbD35HJe — Twinkl Resources (@twinklresources) August 3, 2021

