National White Wine Day is observed on August 4 every year in the United States of America. As the name suggests, the day is dedicated to the versatile beverage and encourages people to celebrate it with a glass of white wine. People are flaunting their love for the white wine and the special day by sharing lovely greetings, funny memes, messages, quotes and images to mark National White Wine Day 2021! List of Food Days in August This Year!
Cheers to National White Wine Day!
Cheers to National White Wine Day! pic.twitter.com/uAJLOtFt3l
— Thorinox (@ThorinoxCanada) August 3, 2021
Betty Is Always Right
Wrong color wine, but we agree with Betty. Happy National White Wine Day! pic.twitter.com/qALuzia7xO
— Warwick Publishing (@WarwickPubCo) August 3, 2021
Do You Agree With Him
National #White #Wine Day today ... while I'm not a #wine #connoisseur or #sommelier or #Oenologist .... I think those pair best with #fish or #chicken? pic.twitter.com/LNo0AqYy3z
— Chad Franzen WSAW (@Chad_WSAW) August 3, 2021
Trivia Time
National White Wine Day (as if I needed an excuse 😂)
- Some people suffer from a phobia of wine - oenophobia
- Champagne was invented by a French monk, Dom Perignon
- It takes about 75 grapes to make a glass of wine
- Chardonnay is the most popular white wine in the world pic.twitter.com/bkhBEzpk7d
— Anita Noon - Step By Step Marketing (@anita_noon) August 4, 2021
Love it
Happy National White Wine Day! 🥂 #NationalWhiteWineDay pic.twitter.com/YPsqDFq2qA
— Horror31 🎃 (@Horror31) August 3, 2021
Sight to Behold
Cheers #NationalWhiteWineDay pic.twitter.com/QJGpTz6l6N
— Emma Hurt (@EmmaHurt1976) August 4, 2021
HAHHAAHHA
It’s #NationalWhiteWineDay and we challenge you to name a better pairing than the one below👀 pic.twitter.com/lSNbD35HJe
— Twinkl Resources (@twinklresources) August 3, 2021
