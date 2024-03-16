In an unfortunate incident, a woman found herself trapped beneath grain sacks after they tumbled onto her. This incident, which occurred at the APMC Market in Vashi, Mumbai, was captured by a CCTV camera installed inside the shop and has since gone viral on social media. The 47-second video depicts the woman cleaning the floor when the stacks of grain sacks collapse on her, resulting in serious injuries. Alert workers swiftly comes to her rescue, and removes the pile of bags that had fallen on her. According to reports, the accident caused serious injuries to her hand, prompting her transfer to Mathadi Hospital. Road Accident in Maharashtra: One Dead, Two Persons Injured After Car Collides With Truck in Navi Mumbai, FIR Registered (See Pic).

Mishap Caught on Camera:

