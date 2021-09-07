Neerja Bhanot, who sacrificed her life on September 5, 1986, while shielding three children from a gunshot on the hijacked Pan Am Flight 73, is being remembered on her birth anniversary. Born on September 7, 1963, Neerja Bhanot is remembered for her selfless act as the head purser who died while saving passengers just two days before her 23rd birthday. Netizens took to Twitter to remember India's brave daughter and the first female Ashoka Chakra awardee, Neerja.

