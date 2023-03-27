A four-month-old cow escaped the vehicle of a New York slaughterhouse on Tuesday and started roaming on South Brooklyn streets. She was caught and retaken to the slaughterhouse. However, after immense pressure from animal rights activists and supporters from social media, she was placed for a lifetime at Skylands Animal Sanctuary in New Jersey. Although the owner was reluctant initially, he agreed later. Zebra's Day Out In South Korea's Seoul, Internet Calls It 'Zebra Crossing' (Watch Video).

Cow Escaped Slaughter House Gets New Life

A black calf somehow escaped a vehicle just outside a New York slaughterhouse. The feisty calf didn't make it easy on the folks chasing her, but she was eventually she was caught and sent back. 😟🐮 pic.twitter.com/P58SX1IJjh — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) March 22, 2023

