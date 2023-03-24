A zebra in South Korea's capital, Seoul, was seen crossing roads and captured almost everyone's attention. Its videos went viral within hours. It stayed out for almost three hours. The zebra, Sero, escaped the Seoul Children's Grand Park Zoo on Thursday (March 23). It is quite funny to see this zebra loitering on zebra crossings on the road and exploring a world outside the zoo. Nevertheless, he was easily captured and brought back by the authorities within a few hours. Gujarat: Lions Seen Roaming on Street of Amreli Village, Fear Grips Residents After Scary Video Goes Viral.

Zebra's Day Out in Seoul

It was a wild sight for some residents in Seoul when a young zebra began exploring the busy streets after escaping from a South Korean zoo. The zebra, named Sero, was eventually captured and brought it back to its enclosure https://t.co/LdzfGIN8g8 pic.twitter.com/foT1ZljBqe — Bloomberg (@business) March 24, 2023

