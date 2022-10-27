After Pakistan's defeat to Zimbabwe in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, a funny video of news anchor reading the match result is going viral. The video has been on social media for a long time and now it is being presented to add a funnier side to the Zimbabwe vs Pakistan match result. The 'news anchor' in the video of Ghanaian comedian and actor Akwasi Boadi aka 'Akrobeto'. The video first came to forefront in 2022 when he dished out Premier League results in his unique style. Fans are now sharing it as a Zimbabwean news anchor reading the ZIM vs PAK match result.

Zimbabwe ke news anchor aaj prime time me #PAKvsZIM ke match ka result batate hue 😂 pic.twitter.com/rjbjxahg6D — Azy (@AzyConTrolI) October 27, 2022

Zimbabwe news anchor telling about #PAKvsZIM result pic.twitter.com/ATfZq99xSI — Gems of E-lafda (@GemsofELafda) October 27, 2022

