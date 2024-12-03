Pakistan have defeated Zimbabwe by 10 wickets in an emphatic manner in the ZIM vs PAK 2nd T20I 2024 on Tuesday, December 3. Batting first, Zimbabwe were bowled out for just 57 runs with Sufiyan Muqeem being the best bowler, taking five wickets while conceding just three runs in his 2.4 overs. Abbas Afridi also took two wickets while giving away only two runs in his two overs. Abrar Ahmed and Haris Rauf took one wicket each. Chasing 58 to win, Pakistan won the match convincingly in just 5.3 overs. Saim Ayub smashed 36 runs off 18 balls while Omair Yousuf hit 22 runs off 15 deliveries. With this, the Pakistan national cricket team has bagged the series 2-0 with one match to play. Sufiyan Muqeem Claims Best Bowling Figures for Pakistan in T20Is, Achieves Feat With Figures of 5/3 in ZIM vs PAK 2nd T20I 2024.

Pakistan Beat Zimbabwe by 10 Wickets

