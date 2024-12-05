In a funny incident, Pakistan's stand-in captain, Salman Agha, was run out after he ended up on the same side while stealing a single during the 3rd T20I against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo on Thursday. The hilarious incident occurred during the second ball of the 15th over when Arafat Minhas played a drive towards the wide cover region and set off for a single. There was a bit of hesitation from Salman as he went back. Brian Bennett showcased his brilliant effort in the field and stopped the ball. However, his throw was very poor towards the Zimbabwe wicketkeeper. The wicketkeeper made an acrobatic effort to run out Salman for 32 runs. ZIM 56/1 in 6 Overs | Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Live Score Updates of 3rd T20I 2024: Hosts Get Solid Start in Powerplay.

Salman Agha ran out for 32 Runs

